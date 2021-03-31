Tennessee Bass Nation State Junior Championship coming to Carroll County

Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake will host the Tennessee Bass Nation State Junior Championship on May 8.

Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Brad Hurley says the tournament, which is the State Championship for juniors, is expected to bring 80 or more three-person teams from across Tennessee to Carroll County.

Teams will be in town on May 7 to register for the event. Fishermen are also likely to visit during April to practice on the Lake.

Hurley says Carroll County has been fortunate to have been the only home for Bassmaster Junior National Championship since the Chamber hosted the first Bassmaster tournament in 2013.

“Young Anglers and their families have faced a variety of challenges in the past few months, and we are thrilled to have them in Carroll County and at our premiere Thousand Acre Recreational Lake,” said Joseph Butler, Carroll County Mayor. “It seems fitting to host the Junior Championship here as Carroll County is home to the top collegiate bass fishing team in the country, our own Bethel University Bass Cats.

”Tourism is a key component of the Tennessee and Carroll County economy. Without such an outstanding venue for them to fish, these tournaments would not be happening in Carroll County.

Hurley says the economic activity generated by the tournament will impact convenience stores, hotels, eating establishments, automotive stores, and other businesses, creating a positive impact across Carroll County.

This will be the eighth major fishing tournament to be held at the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake since it opened in 2013.