Tennessee Beats Ball State 59-10 in Football Season Opener

The Tennessee Volunteers took a 38-0 halftime lead, enroute to a 59-10 season opening win against Ball State.

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker made the best of his first pass of the season in the first quarter to Jaylen Hyatt.(AUDIO)

Hooker also used his rushing ability to add points to the Tennessee scoreboard.(AUDIO)

The Vols quarterback also connected on a touchdown score with Walker Merrill.(AUDIO)

Tennessee accumulated 569 yards of total offense in the win, with 351 coming by the pass and 218 with the running game.

Hooker was 18-of-25 for 221 yards and two touchdowns, with Jaylen Wright rushing for 88 yards.

Tennessee will now go on the road to play at Pittsburgh on September 10th.