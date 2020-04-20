Tennessee will be getting back to business next week as Governor Bill Lee announced Monday he would not extend the “Safer at Home” order set to expire April 30th.

During Monday’s media briefing, Governor Lee said…

The 89 counties Governor Lee mentioned all have a state health department, and the Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum is a member of Governor Lee’s Economic Recovery Group and says…

Governor Lee said while businesses will be re-opening, it will be more important than ever that Tennesseans keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.