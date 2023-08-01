Tennessee Begins Three Month Grocery Tax Suspension

Grocery shoppers in Tennessee will now save money on their purchases for the next three months.

Starting today and continuing until October 31st, a grocery tax suspension will be in place.

The tax savings are part of the General Assembly’s passage of the “Tennessee Works Tax Act”.

The initiative by Governor Bill Lee and the State Legislature is the single largest tax cut in Tennessee history.

The passage will now save grocery shoppers up to six-and-three-quarters percent in state and local option sales taxes on food and food ingredients.

Sales of candy, prepared food, dietary supplements, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are not included in the tax exempt plan.