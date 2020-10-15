On the first day of early voting Wednesday, Tennessee saw a record-breaking 273,325 people cast their ballot by voting early or absentee by-mail.

This is a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said, “I’m excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls. We’re on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016.”

Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, October 29. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.