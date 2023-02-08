Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee.

TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel.

21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20 year old Leslie Heredia of Los Angeles, were arrested in Murfreesboro and charged with one count of possession of Schedule II drugs for resale and one count of money laundering.

TBI reports said officers made a seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, which included combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl.

The arrests and drug seizure was made possible after agents developed information about a shipment of drugs being sent to Murfreesboro from California.