Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Investigator Called to Obion County Fire

An investigator was called to the scene of an Obion County fire.

Firefighters from the departments of Union City, Rives and South Fulton were called Sunday morning to a home on Clifford Rives Road.

At the scene, firefighters found the home and a vehicle fully engulfed with flames, but all residents safely outside.

Union City Fire Department reports said a resident believed foul play was involved in the fire.

Due to the conversation, an Obion County sheriff’s deputy on the scene contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation fire investigator.

When the investigator arrived on the scene, reports said a detection dog searched a front porch area, where it appeared to alert.

Samples from the area were collected, and the scene was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office and TBI Investigator.