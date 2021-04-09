Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Releases Law Enforcement Related Deaths Report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released findings of a study detailing law enforcement related deaths in 2020.

The report uses established definitions and methodology from the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Data from the incidents was divided into the three categories of Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest Related Non-Forcible Deaths and Deaths in Custody.

Among the findings of the past calendar year was a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents statewide.

Reports showed incidents in the months of May, June and July accounted for over 46-percent of the deaths.

The statistics also revealed 74.2-percent of those killed in the use-of-force incidents were white subjects, with just over 16-percent black and nine-percent Hispanic.

The TBI report also indicated 96.8-percent of deadly use-of-force was involving males, with 3.2-percent involving females.