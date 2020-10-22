The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, responsible for a Lake County murder.

TBI reports said investigators are investigating the shooting death of 26 year old Derrick Deontray Swift, who was found at 917 Dixon Street in Tiptonville.

Swift died on October 11th, after being transferred to a Dyersburg hospital.

Anyone with any information concerning the shooting death of Derrick Swift is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation or their nearest law enforcement agency.