Following Governor Bill Lee’s suggestion, the Tennessee Capitol Commission voted Thursday to recommend the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be moved from the state Capitol into the Tennessee State Museum.

The commission cast the first of two votes needed to remove the bust of the Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The move still needs approval from the state’s Historical Commission.

The panel went further to suggest the busts of Union admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves be moved to the museum as well.

Forrest’s bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years.