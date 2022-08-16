Tennessee Cattle Buyers Urged to Use Caution When Purchasing Livestock

Tennessee’s State Veterinarian is urging cattle buyers to use good practices when purchasing their livestock.

Dr. Samantha Beaty says any purchase sight-unseen carries risk, and advises livestock buyers of best practices and legal requirements before purchasing animals for import into the state.

Dr. Beaty said emerging diseases and parasites have been introduced into Tennessee this year through infected livestock purchased without the buyer seeing the animals in advance.

She said she recommends buyers visualize animals in person before money changes hands, to help minimize the risk of moving disease onto their farm or into their established herd.

Additionally, all animals moving into Tennessee are required by law to have a current health certificate issued within 30 days of movement, and official identification where applicable by law.