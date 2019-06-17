The United States Department of Agriculture has released numbers for cattle in the State of Tennessee.

The latest report indicated 1.8 million head of calves and cows total, with 914,000 beef cows and 36,000 milk cows.

Locally in the six county “Delta” area, Obion County had the largest number of cattle at 14,000 head, which included 7,300 beef cattle.

Dyer County reported 7,700 head of cows, with Tipton County at 5,500.

In the 15 county “West Tennessee” area, Henderson County had the highest total of cows and calves with 23,500.

Weakley County reported 14,000 cows and calves, along with 6,500 beef cattle and 300 milk cows.

The largest producer for all categories was Henry County, with 17,500 cows and calves, 7,200 beef cows and 1,400 milk cows.