Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson says he won’t run for reelection and he is endorsing his deputy to replace him.

The six-term Republican announced his decision in a letter to state lawmakers Wednesday and endorsed Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower, a former Republican state representative from northeast Tennessee.

State lawmakers first elected Wilson to the job in 2009 and he was last reelected in 2019.

The Nashville attorney previously served as state Department of Environment and Conservation commissioner and deputy to the governor for policy under former GOP Gov. Don Sundquist.

State lawmakers will elect his replacement in January.