Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff Hears Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was in attendance Wednesday, to hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During a virtual presentation, President Zelenskyy addressed lawmakers in Washington.

During the speech, the President called on the United States to help create a no-fly zone, while also requesting new sanctions against Russia and more weapons to help fight the war.

Following the speech, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to take part in the historic event.(AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff was asked how the requests from President Zelenskyy were received by those in the Capitol.(AUDIO)

With the possibility of a long term war, which could expand in territory, Congressman Kustoff said it was his hopes the people of Russia would seek changes in Putin’s rule.(AUDIO)