Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff Talks About Saudi Arabia Decision to Cut Oil Production

A recent announcement by Saudi Arabia means increased costs will be coming for consumers.

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff told Thunderbolt News about the Arab nations decision to slash oil production for the remainder of the year.(AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff also talked about the announcement of the lowest emergency oil supply for the United States since the early 1980’s.(AUDIO)

Since the announcement by Saudi Arabia to cut oil production, market prices per barrel jumped five dollars, with prices at the pump already showing an increase.