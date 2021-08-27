Tennessee Congressman Kustoff Says Exit Strategy Has Failed in Afghanistan

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said he is very concerned with the situation in Afghanistan.

From his office in Washington on Thursday, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News the problem comes from a failed exit strategy.(AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff said the scene of the evacuation efforts has become more volatile, with a future investigation needed.(AUDIO)

After suicide bombing attacks occurred on Thursday, Congressman Kustoff said he now fears the threat of terrorist attacks will begin to increase.

The bombing attacks in Afghanistan on Thursday resulted in the first deaths of American soldiers in over a year-and-a-half.