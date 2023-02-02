Tennessee Congressman Says Nation Will Not Go Into Default

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and President Joe Biden, had their first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues, which included the nations debt ceiling.

The nation hit the debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury Department to take extraordinary actions to keep bills paid by the government.

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff told Thunderbolt News about the implications of reaching the borrowing limit.(AUDIO)

With the debt issue facing lawmakers on many occasions throughout the years, Congressman Kustoff said the nation will not go into default.(AUDIO)

Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 separate times to permanently raise, temporarily extend, or revise the definition of the debt limit.

Actions taken to correct the debt ceiling have occurred 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.