Tennessee Correction Commissioner Humbled to Lead Department

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker says he is humbled by his chance to lead statewide.

Following his graduation from Lake County High School, Parker began as a correctional officer in 1983 at the Lake County Regional Prison.

He continued his move through the ranks, becoming the youngest warden in the state in 2003.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Parker said this position at Lake County was very challenging.(AUDIO)

In 2016, he reached the top position of Commissioner, with the appointment by Governor Bill Haslam.(AUDIO)

Following his reappointment to the position by Governor Bill Lee in 2019, Parker was faced with leading a prison system during a pandemic.(AUDIO)

Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker is our guest on this week’s :30 Minutes program, which can be heard Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 “The Quake”, at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN, and by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.