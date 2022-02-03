Tennessee Counties Receive FEMA Pubic Assistance Designation

Tennessee counties affected by the December tornadoes have now been approved for FEMA Public Assistance.

The Major Disaster Declaration was amended Thursday for thirteen counties.

The Public Assistance will supplement state and local recovery efforts with grants, to help communities repair and replace damaged infrastructure and buildings.

The FEMA program reimburses counties, states, tribes, and certain nonprofit organizations for eligible costs of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and repair.

Under the Permanent Work designation, funds are available for replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, such as roads, bridges, public utilities, government buildings and parks.

The cost-sharing program has FEMA reimbursing applicants at least 75-percent of eligible costs, with the remaining 25-percent share is covered by the State of Tennessee.

Included in the Public Assistance designation was Obion, Weakley, Gibson and Henry County.