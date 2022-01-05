Tennessee County Trustees Association Meeting in Obion County

The Tennessee County Trustees Association will have their annual conference in Northwest Tennessee.

Obion County Trustee Tracey Westbrooks, who serves as the state secretary, explained the meeting to the Obion County Budget Committee on Monday.(AUDIO)

Ms. Westbrooks made a request of $5,000 from the county to help in preparations for the event, with Weakley County already committing the same amount for the conference.

Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. said he wants the county to make the best of the hosting opportunity.(AUDIO)