The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report shows 667 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and two deaths.

Of the reported 11,144 tests completed, 10,477 tested negative.

The numbers released Tuesday afternoon show the state’s highest cases in Davidson County with 183 and Shelby County with 99 cases.

Locally, Carroll County is reporting three cases and Dyer and Gibson Counties with two cases each.

The highest number of cases remain in the 21-30 age range with 193 positive cases, followed by the 31-40 age group with 126.