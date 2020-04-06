The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in 65 deaths and 352 persons hospitalized.

The state also reports 356 have recovered from the virus.

Locally, Gibson County has twelve cases, Dyer County with nine, Carroll County reports eight, Henry and Weakley Counties with five cases each, Benton County reports four, and Obion County has had two cases with one death.

In Northwest Tennessee, Crockett and Lake Counties do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the state report Monday, the 21-30 age group is reporting the highest number of cases with 846, followed by the 51-60 age group with 679, and the 31-40 age group with 627.

The CDC reminds citizens to stay home unless you have to be out for essential activities, and to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.