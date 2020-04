Tennessee COVID-19 case numbers increased by 369 Thursday, up to 10,735 with 199 deaths and 1,045 hospitalized.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 5,338 cases are now listed as recovered, outnumbering the 5,198 active cases.

In Northwest Tennessee, Benton County is listed with six cases, Carroll County with 18, Crockett County reports seven cases, Dyer County has 34, Gibson County is listed with 43 cases, Henry County has 13 cases, Lake County with 55, Obion County has 13 cases, and Weakley County is up to 23 cases.