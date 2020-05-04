COVID-19 numbers in Tennessee Monday increased by 325 over Sunday’s number, bring the total of cases, thus far, to 13,502.

The number of deaths reported Monday also increased by nine over Sunday’s report. The deaths due to the coronavirus are at 219.

The number of those who have been hospitalized with the virus is at 1,143 with the number of recoveries at 6,081.

The number of active cases in the state is at 7,202.

In Northwest Tennessee:

Benton County: 6 total cases, 1 death, 4 recovered (1 active)

Carroll County: 23 total cases, 1 death, 15 recovered (7 active)

Crockett County: 9 total cases, 1 recovered (8 active)

Dyer County: 39 total cases, 27 recovered (12 active)

Gibson County: 53 total cases, 1 death, 30 recovered (22 active)

Henry County: 13 total cases, 11 recovered (2 active)

Lake County: 58 total cases, 41 recovered (17 active)

Obion County: 17 total cases, 1 death, 9 recovered (7 active cases)

Weakley County: 24 total cases, 12 recovered (12 active)