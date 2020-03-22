The Tennessee Department of Health is now reporting positive, or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, at 505 since January 21st.

The Sunday update showed Davidson County still leading the state with 167 cases, now followed by Shelby County with 66 confirmed cases.

For Northwest Tennessee, the official state report showed Dyer County and Carroll County with two cases, and Gibson County one.

The latest report still indicates the age group of 21-to-30 with 162 cases, followed by 31-to-30 with 88 cases and 41-to-50 at 74.

Patients who have contracted coronavirus have had a mild to severe respiratory illness, with symptoms including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.