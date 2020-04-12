The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,308 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 3,084 of them still active.

The report stated 1,504 of the confirmed cases, or 28-percent, had already recovered.

Sunday’s report also showed 101 deaths statewide, which was the same number as Saturday’s report.

In Northwest Tennessee, Gibson County has recorded 20 positive cases, followed by Dyer County with 19, Carroll

The Department of Health report showed Obion County has two individuals who have recovered from the virus, with one death attributed to an individual who tested positive. Weakley County’s report showed one person had recovered.

The largest amount of positive cases are currently coming from individuals aged 21-to-30, with 1,112. The second largest age group is those 51-to-60 with 986.