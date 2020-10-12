The United States Department of Agriculture’s October crop production report for Tennessee has been released.
The latest report shows a corn production forecast at 139-million bushels, which is down 14-percent from the previous crop.
Yields are estimated at 169 bushels per acre, which is down eight bushels from the 2019 level.
Soybean production for Tennessee is forecast at 77.8- million bushels, which is an increase of 21-percent from 2019.
Yield was estimated at 48 bushels per acre, which is also up one bushel from a year ago.
And cotton production is projected to be 610,000 bales this season, which is down 36-percent from last year.
Cotton yields are forecast to average 1,065 pounds per acre, dropping 73 pounds per acre from the previous year.