Farmers have taken advantage of recent good weather to harvest both corn and soybeans from the field.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture, showed Tennessee as a whole had harvested about 40-percent of their planted corn.

This number is above the five-year average for the date.

As far as soybean harvest, only eight-percent of the early beans have been taken from the field.

Weakley County Extension Director Jeff Lannom reported that corn harvest was continuing at a fast pace, with producers surprised with average to above average yields.

Harvest may now come to a halt for several days, as forecasts call for rain chances of 40-to-60 percent through the middle of next week.

