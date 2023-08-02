Tennessee Crops Looking Good Going Into August

Going into this eighth month of the year, Tennessee crops are looking good statewide.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture showed soybeans, corn and cotton all receiving strong marks.

This weeks crop condition report rated soybeans at 60-percent “good” and 16-percent “excellent”.

Corn was listed at 58-percent “good” and 17-percent “excellent”, while cotton had high ratings at 63-percent “good” and 14-percent “excellent”.

The USDA report said West Tennessee producers made great progress last week with spraying for pests, having second and third cuttings for hay, and a dry down for corn.