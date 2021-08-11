Tennessee Crops Near Normal in August Report
The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows Tennessee crops in near normal stages for this time of August.
The latest report indicated 97-percent of the state corn crops were in the “silking” stage, which is the near the five year average.
Reports said 84-percent of the soybean crops were now in the “blooming” stage, which is just under the five year average.
As far as crop conditions, the USDA report indicated 60-percent of corn crops were in the “good” category, with 22-percent listed as “excellent”.
Soybeans received almost the same ratings, with 60-percent shown as “good” and 19-percent rated as “excellent”.