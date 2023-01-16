Tennessee Death Row Inmate Dies

A Tennessee death row inmate died on Monday.

Dorinda Carter, the Department of Correction Communications Director, said 71 year old James Dellinger passed away of apparent natural causes.

He was pronounced deceased at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution just before noon.

Dellinger was sentenced to death in 1996, for a charge of first degree murder in Blount County.

Reports said his body was taken to the medical examiners officer to determine the exact cause of death.