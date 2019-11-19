Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer will open on this traditional Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.

Upon its opening, the season will continue through January 5th.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two, with no more than one antlered deer taken per day.

Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969, is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class, or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License.

All hunters are also required to wear the appropriate blaze orange vests and hats when traveling to and from their hunting areas.