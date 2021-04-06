Tennessee Department of Correction to Begin Visitation This Weekend

The Tennessee Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities on April 10th.

Correction officials say a modified visitation schedule will be implemented on Saturday, following suspension in March of 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19.

Commissioner Tony Parker said his department understands the importance of maintaining contact with family members.

Commissioner Parker said they have worked to ensure the lines of open communication between inmates and their loved ones during the pandemic.

The decision to resume visitation, for visitors 18 and older, was based on data from the Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility.

With the reopening of visitation, all visitors will now be required to schedule an appointment, wear a mask and have a temperature check prior to entry.