Tennessee Department of Correction to Use Body Scanners at Prisons Starting New Year

Beginning in January, the Tennessee Department of Correction will require every person entering a TDOC prison to be screened by a full body scanner.

The new technology enhances current security procedures, by using advanced imaging technology that allows security staff to identify contraband being smuggled inside a person’s body.

Staff, visitors, volunteers, and all other personnel will still be required to abide by current security protocols.

These include walking through a metal detector and allowing all belongings, outerwear, and shoes to pass through an x-ray machine.

A person may also be required to undergo a pat-down or wand search.

Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton said the scanners add an extra layer of protection, and gives staff the ability to see what the naked eye cannot.

Commissioner Helton said contraband is not just drugs, but includes tobacco, cell phones, weapons, and other electronics.