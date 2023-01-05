Tennessee Department of Health Encouraging Flu Vaccinations

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all state residents to get their flu vaccinations.

With cases of influenza now rated as “high” nationwide, Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald said those who have not had their annual flu vaccine should get immunized as soon as possible.

Dr. McDonald said this years flu is causing the risk of severe complications to the elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young children.

So far this flu season, the Center for Disease Control is estimating 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths in the United States.

Residents are reminded that the flu vaccine is free and available at several locations.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and include muscle aches, fever, fatigue, sore throat, cough and headaches.