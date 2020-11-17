Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the state of Tennessee.

Monday’s report from the Department of Health indicated 7,951 new coronavirus cases on Monday, along with 30 new deaths.

The total brings Tennessee to just under 319,000 positive cases since the pandemic started, with 3,923 deaths during the period.

In Obion County, Monday’s report indicated 314 positive cases, with 36 deaths attributed to positive tested individuals.

In Weakley County, 253 positive cases were reported with 34 deaths since April.

Gibson County was shown with 317 active cases and 59 deaths, followed by Dyer County with 363 ongoing cases and 47 deaths.

Carroll County had a death rate of 30, with 231 active cases, and Lake County showed 99 active cases with five virus related deaths.