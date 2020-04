In the latest released COVID-19 report in Tennessee, the Department of Health is reporting a death in Obion County.

Thursday’s report indicated Obion County with two confirmed cases of the virus from 72 tests, with one death.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported to Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire on March 28th, with the second case reported on March 31st.

As of Thursday, 32 deaths have been attributed to individuals in Tennessee, who tested positive for the virus.