The Tennessee Department of Transportation says Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on state roadways.

Commissioner Clay Bright said TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstate and state highways from Wednesday at noon until Monday morning at 6:00.

Commissioner Bright said the halt in road work would help alleviate congestion during the peak travel period.

Triple-A is projecting 1.2 million Tennesseans to travel for the holiday weekend, with the greatest majority using motor vehicles.