Tennessee Department of Transportation Preparing for Bonnaroo Music Festival

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, and multiple law enforcement agencies, are preparing for this week’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

On Thursday, the City of Manchester will host the four day event, with over 40,000 people expected at the 700 acre farm site.

Department of Transportation officials say the main objective is to keep traffic moving on I-24, while festival attendees safely make it to the festival site.

Gates will officially open tonight at 8:00 for vehicles to enter the campground area.

Around 150 bands and entertainers will perform during the four days, with Stevie Nicks closing out the festival on Sunday night.