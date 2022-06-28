Tennessee Department of Transportation to Assist Motorists for Fourth of July Travel
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will help motorists travel to their Fourth of July destinations.
Beginning at 6:00 on Friday morning, TDOT will suspend all construction related lane closures on interstates and state routes.
The suspension of the closures will remain in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.
TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said the move is to help travelers reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays.
Despite the price of gasoline, Triple-A is predicting record travel in the state for the holiday.
Indications are more than one-million Tennesseans will take a trip during the period, with 92-percent traveling on the roadways.