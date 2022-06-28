June 28, 2022
Tennessee Department of Transportation to Assist Motorists for Fourth of July Travel

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will help motorists travel to their Fourth of July destinations.

Beginning at 6:00 on Friday morning, TDOT will suspend all construction related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

The suspension of the closures will remain in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said the move is to help travelers reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays.

Despite the price of gasoline, Triple-A is predicting record travel in the state for the holiday.

Indications are more than one-million Tennesseans will take a trip during the period, with 92-percent traveling on the roadways.

Charles Choate

