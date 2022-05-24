Tennessee Department of Transportation to Assist Motorists for Memorial Day Travel

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be assisting motorists for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday travel.

Department of Transportation officials say all construction related lane closures will be suspended on interstates and state routes starting at noon on Friday.

The lane closure suspension will remain in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

Suspending construction related closures during holiday travel lessens congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways.

Despite historic prices for gasoline, officials at Triple-A are predicting 698,000 Tennesseans will take a holiday road trip.