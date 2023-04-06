Tennessee Department of Transportation to Assist Traffic for Easter Holiday
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.
TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning this evening (Thursday) at 6:00.
The road work will remain closed through Monday morning at 6:00.
TDOT officials say this will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend.