Tennessee Department of Transportation to Begin Pothole Repairs

Frozen precipitation this month, across the State of Tennessee, has created an issue of potholes along interstates and state highways.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced their plans to have all available staffing out on the roadways, making repairs as quickly as possible.

TDOT officials say plans call for multiple crews to patch the potholes over the coming days and weeks.

Cold mix asphalt will currently be used for the repairs, with hot mix asphalt used this Spring and Summer for a permanent repair.

Due to the repair operations, TDOT says motorists should be prepared for short term traffic delays, with drivers also urged to use caution due to crews working in close proximity with moving traffic.