The Tennessee Department of Transportation will help motorists who will travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

TDOT officials say construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes will begin on Friday at noon, and will remain in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

Transportation reports say drivers may still see some lane closures or restrictions, while traveling through long term construction projects.

While many will travel during the holiday period, reports indicate a major reduction in vehicles on the roadways due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.