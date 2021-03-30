Tennessee Department of Transportation to Help Easter Travelers
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.
Reports said TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures on Thursday afternoon at 6:00.
The construction stoppage will remain in affect until Monday morning at 6:00.
Transportation officials say the construction closure will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend.