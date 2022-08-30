Tennessee Department of Transportation will Halt Lane Closures for Labor Day Travel
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.
Construction crews will stop lane closure activity at noon on Friday.
The lane closure stoppage will be in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.
TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said the move will ensure that thousands of travelers across Tennessee can arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.