The Tennessee Department of Correction, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, is launching a proactive testing initiative to further ensure the safety of staff and inmates during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee Department of Correction West Region spokesperson Tylee Tracer says, beginning Friday, the Department of Health will offer testing for COVID-19 to all employees at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville following the positive COVID-19 test result of a contract employee at the facility.

TDOC staff members at the facility are being notified of the available testing and the TDH will notify each employee of their test results.

Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at the facility, all staff and inmates have received cloth masks, and are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and the TDH to help prevent spreading COVID-19.