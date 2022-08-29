Tennessee dove season will start on Thursday at noon.

Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.

The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15, with no limit on collared doves.

Those who will be hunting must have in their possession a valid state hunting license and Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit at all times.

The state dove season is once again divided into three segments, including Thursday through September 28th;

October 8th through October 30th; and December 8th through January 15th.