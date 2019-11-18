Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says business growth indicates a growing state economy.

A report released Friday showed new business filings increased 8.2-percent in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the previous year.

The Tennessee Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report showed 11,585 new entity filings were recorded by the Secretary of State’s Division of Business Services.

Among the four largest Tennessee counties, Davidson County recorded the largest number with 2,683, with Shelby County reporting 2,440.

According to the Business and Indicators report, the manufacturing sector saw growth of 6,200 jobs, which Secretary Hargett called a testament to the business friendliness of Tennessee.