Tennessee voters can report possible voter fraud or misinformation, and also get answers to Election Day questions, at the Division of Elections toll-free Election Day hotline.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett urges state residents to use the available hot line if needed.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones.

Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials, and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

At the polls today, voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls, which includes a Tennessee drivers license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government even if it is expired.